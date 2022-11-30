OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s attorney general has joined several other attorneys general to challenge new policies that have been implemented by major shipping companies.

Attorney General John O’Connor and 17 other state attorneys general are challenging the policies regarding data on gun purchases.

The office says UPS and FedEx are requiring federal firearm license holders to separately ship and track firearms, firearm parts, and products.

O’Connor says he believes the policy would allow gun purchases to be tracked and that information could be used or shared by those companies.

“These demands, in tandem, allow [UPS/FedEx] to create a database of American gun purchasers and determine exactly what items they purchased. This could strip Americans of their rights to require federal agencies to follow due process to obtain warrants for that information in certain instances. This allows UPS and FedEx to provide information at will or upon request to federal agencies—information detailing which Americans are buying what guns,” the letters state. “Additionally, we recommend that you consider taking actions to limit potential liability moving forward, including the immediate cessation of any existing warrantless information sharing with federal agencies about gun shipments.”

O’Connor says he is requesting additional information on their new policies and asking whether the effort was coordinated with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Click here to read the letters.