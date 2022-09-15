OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is joining several other states to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

More than 75,000 Americans died from overdoses of synthetic opioids over a 12 month period ending in February 2022. Officials say fentanyl is now the number one killer of adults 18 to 45.

“Fentanyl is cheap to produce, deadly in very small amounts, and is everywhere. This is a chemical weapon,” said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor. “The problem increased dramatically when the Biden administration opened our southern border. Now fentanyl is pouring into the United States and devastating entire communities. President Biden needs to take swift action to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction and to cut off the source. We have to fight this deadly epidemic.”

Attorney General O’Connor joins the other attorneys general in calling for the president to name fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction.

If it is listed as a WMD, the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration would be required to coordinate a response with other agencies.

“Just two milligrams of fentanyl is needed to kill an adult, and it can easily be placed in other substances. In fact, it already is—according to reports, at least one-third of illicitly manufactured pills are contaminated with fentanyl. The threat of a state enemy using this drug to do harm to the American people cannot be understated,” the attorneys general state in the letter.

O’Connor joins the attorneys general of the following states and territories in signing the letter: Florida, Connecticut, Arkansas, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.