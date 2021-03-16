Oklahoma agency working to increase access to opioid addiction treatments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are working to increase access to treatments for opioid addicts in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is the first Medicaid agency in the nation to submit and receive federal approval to provide Medicaid coverage and reimbursement for all FDA-approved medication-assisted treatment prescriptions through opioid treatment settings.

Organizers say this will increase access to care for opioid disorder treatment services for SoonerCare members.

The agency is collaborating with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to focus on increasing access to treatments and reducing overdose-related deaths.

“I am proud that Oklahoma is the first in the nation to receive approval on this significant change. Oklahomans suffering from opioid disorders and in need of treatment services will now have increased access to care and better coverage of those services,” said OHCA CEO, Kevin Corbett.