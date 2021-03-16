Oklahoma agency working to increase access to opioid addiction treatments

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are working to increase access to treatments for opioid addicts in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is the first Medicaid agency in the nation to submit and receive federal approval to provide Medicaid coverage and reimbursement for all FDA-approved medication-assisted treatment prescriptions through opioid treatment settings.

Organizers say this will increase access to care for opioid disorder treatment services for SoonerCare members.

The agency is collaborating with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to focus on increasing access to treatments and reducing overdose-related deaths.

“I am proud that Oklahoma is the first in the nation to receive approval on this significant change. Oklahomans suffering from opioid disorders and in need of treatment services will now have increased access to care and better coverage of those services,” said OHCA CEO, Kevin Corbett.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter