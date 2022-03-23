BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Air National Guard pilot survived a plane crash in Beauregard Parish, La., on Wednesday when he ejected from his F-16.

Oklahoma Guard officials said the 138th Fighter Wing pilot safely ejected and suffered no serious injuries.

He was participating in a routine training mission that departed from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Texas.

Both Air Force and civilian emergency personnel immediately responded to the crash scene. No injuries have been reported so far, officials said.

The 138th Fighter Wing’s headquarters are in Tulsa.

The crash is under investigation.

Alexander Drummond and Gentner Drummond. Photo provided by the Drummond family.

Gentner Drummond, an Oklahoma Attorney General candidate, identified the pilot as his son, Maj. Alexander Drummond. He said in a statement that his son ejected over an empty field to prevent injuries on the ground. His full statement is as follows:

“As a parent, the first thing I wanted to know when I received the news of the crash was, of course – is he OK? I’m relieved to know that Alexander is alive, receiving outstanding medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. “The Air Force pilot in me wants all the details of exactly what happened, but it’s way too early for that. What I know at this point is that during a training run over Louisiana, Alexander had to ditch his F-16 in an empty Beauregard Parish field, sparing any injuries on the ground. “When you serve in the military, you put your life on the line day-in and day-out – whether our country is at war or not. As an American, I thank my son for his service and his commitment to fighting for our freedom. “God was watching over Alexander today, and I am so thankful for his safety and well-being. Our family looks forward to getting our arms around him as soon as possible.” GENTNER DRUMMOND