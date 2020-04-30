Oklahoma Air National Guard to perform flyovers in northeastern OK for essential personnel

OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR) – In an effort to salute and thank all healthcare workers and other essential personnel, the Oklahoma Air National Guard will be performing a salute in the skies.

The 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard announced that it will perform a flyover with four F-16 fighter jets over select hospitals in the northeast part of the state.

“This is our way of showing our gratitude and thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, medical staff and first responders who are selflessly and tirelessly working to keep Oklahoma safe and healthy during this pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said previously about the flight missions. “Thank you for your service to the people of our great state, and for showing how strong Oklahoma can be when we are all working together.” 

The locations and time of the flyover are as follows:

  • Owasso (Ascension St. John’s Owasso)- 3:04 p.m. on April 30
  • Wagoner (Wagoner Community Hospital) – 2:10 p.m. on May 1
  • Eufaula (Eufaula Indian Health Center) – 2:18 p.m. on May 1
  • McAlester (McAlester Regional Health Center ) – 2:23 p.m. on May 1
  • Stigler (Haskell County Hospital) – 2:30 p.m. on May 1
  • Sallisaw (Sequoyah County Hospital ) – 2:34 p.m. on May 1
  • Stilwell (Stilwell Memorial Hospital) – 2:38 p.m. on May 1
  • Tahlequah (Northeastern Health System Hospital) – 2:41 p.m. on May 1
  • Grove (Integris Grove Hospital) – 2:49 p.m. on May 1
  • Miami (Integris Miami Hospital) – 2:53 p.m. on May 1
  • Nowata (Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center) – 3 p.m. on May 1
  • Vinita (Craig General Hospital) – 3:05 p.m. on May 1
  • Pryor (Pryor Hillcrest Hospital) – 3:25 p.m. on May 1
  • Claremore (Claremore Regional Hospital) – 3:28 p.m. on May 1
  • Claremore (Claremore Indian Hospital) – 3:29 p.m. on May 1
  • Claremore (Oklahoma Veterans Center Claremore) – 3:31 p.m. on May 1.

