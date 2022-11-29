HOBART, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who was killed during World War II has finally been accounted for after all these years.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Wayne L. Dyer was accounted for on Sept. 9, 2022.

In May of 1944, the 22-year-old from Hobart was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment Group, 13th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force.

He was the navigator of a B-17G Flying Fortress bomber during a huge bombing mission over Leipzig, Germany.

Officials say enemy fighters attacked the bomber’s formation about 28 miles northeast of Leipzig, and the plane was shot down.

Six of the 10 crew members were able to escape the plane before it crashed. However, Dyer was killed in the crash.

Bodies recovered from the crash were believed to have been buried in a local cemetery.

After the war ended, there was no evidence of Dyer being a prisoner of war or having survived. As a result, a Finding of Death was issued a year after the crash.

In 2019, the DPAA recovered human remains from the burial spot.

Dyer’s remains were ultimately identified using dental and anthropological analysis.

Dyer will be buried in Killeen, Texas at a later date.