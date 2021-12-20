Oklahoma airmen return home for the holidays

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Home for the holidays; that phrase takes on a special meaning this time of year for our men and women in the Armed Forces.

It’s something a lot of military personnel don’t always get to enjoy.

For a group of Air Force members at Tinker Air Force Base, being home with their families will happen this year.

“They are super excited, we are excited to have him back,” said Air Force wife Nicole Hughes, talking about the arrival of her husband.

It was a special feeling in the air on Saturday night in Midwest City as spouses, relatives, and furry friends waited for their Air Force family members, who had been flying overseas for months.

“We are just excited that so many are able to come home for the holidays,” said Col. Keven Coyle, Commander of the 552 Air Control Wing.

190 Airmen from the 552nd Air Control Wing had been flying long sorties in southwest Asia for the last four to five months.

On Saturday, their flight landed at Tinker Air Force Base, bringing them home for the holidays.

There were big hugs and some big kisses as families were reunited.

“She started crying immediately and we just held each other for a good five minutes. As you can tell, we are still interlocked,” said Diante Mayagishma.

Fathers were seen reuniting with their sons and daughters and better halves, some possibly seeing their child in-person for the first time.

“You want to be a parent from 4,000 miles away and that’s difficult to do. So coming home during the holidays and being able to celebrate Christmas with your family is just a unique opportunity for folks who have spent four months away,“ said Col. Coyle.