Oklahoma Airport Operators Assoc. seeking nominations for 3 women making significant contributions to aviation, aerospace in the state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are called upon to nominate three women for making important contributions to the state’s aviation and aerospace industry.

The Oklahoma Airport Operators Association and the Oklahoma Chapter of Ninety-Nines is seeking nominations for three Oklahoma women who contributed significantly to aviation and aerospace, according to an Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission news release.

Nominations are being accepted for the following three awards:

Pearl Carter Scott Oklahoma General Aviation Distinguished Service Award

Geraldyn M. Cobb Oklahoma Military Aviation Distinguished Service Award

Dr. Shannon Lucid Oklahoma Aerospace Distinguished Service Award

The three award winners will be honored during the Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day luncheon on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. inside the historical AAR Hangar at Will Rogers World Airport.

Go to www.okairports.com for the nomination form and submission instructions. Nominations must be submitted by noon on Sept. 30.