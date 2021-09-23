Oklahoma Airport Operators Assoc. seeking nominations for 3 women making significant contributions to aviation, aerospace in the state

An airplane flies past June’s full moon known as the Strawberry Moon on June 27, 2018, in Montebello, California. The Strawberry Moon gets its name from Native Americans on the continent’s East Coast for it signaled the time when strawberries were ripe and ready to be picked. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are called upon to nominate three women for making important contributions to the state’s aviation and aerospace industry.

The Oklahoma Airport Operators Association and the Oklahoma Chapter of Ninety-Nines is seeking nominations for three Oklahoma women who contributed significantly to aviation and aerospace, according to an Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission news release.

Nominations are being accepted for the following three awards:

  • Pearl Carter Scott Oklahoma General Aviation Distinguished Service Award
  • Geraldyn M. Cobb Oklahoma Military Aviation Distinguished Service Award
  • Dr. Shannon Lucid Oklahoma Aerospace Distinguished Service Award

The three award winners will be honored during the Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day luncheon on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. inside the historical AAR Hangar at Will Rogers World Airport.

Go to www.okairports.com for the nomination form and submission instructions. Nominations must be submitted by noon on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

