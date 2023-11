OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic Pollen and Mold report published on today says Oklahoman should expect very high alert for trees pollen.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic Pollen and Mold

The report says, very high range is an extreme exposure situation. Severe symptoms may be expected in pollen-sensitive individuals. The more seriously allergic people should be advised to stay indoors as much as possible. This is especially true if a person has pollen sensitivity or allergic bronchial asthma.