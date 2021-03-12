Oklahoma among top states for vaccinations per 100 people

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are feeling confident all adults in Oklahoma will be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine before the May 1st date President Biden laid out for Americans in his Thursday night address.

According to CDC data, Oklahoma remains consistently in the top 10 for doses administered per 100,000 people.

However, state health leaders warn this is not the time to ease up on precautions. They say they are also working to lessen vaccine hesitancy.

“We want to kind of move beyond this where individuals are taking a back seat because they want somebody who is at greater risk than what they perceive to themselves to be at,” said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner of the OSDH.

Reed says Oklahoma is getting nearly 200,000 doses of vaccine per week – a number that is around the same per 100,000 people that other states are getting.

He says our state is just quickly moving those doses from freezers to arms as we near 500 access points for vaccines.

“From the beginning of this, one of our strategies has been to open up to the next priority group before we finish the first and when I say before we finish the first, I mean those that want to get and are motivated to get vaccinated,” Reed said.

He says this allows the extension of the decision-making window for those on the fence about getting the shot but we need to not get complacent.

“We want every vaccinated person out there to pose a dead-end for this virus,” Reed said. “It’s really their contribution to stop COVID-19 transmission in the community.”

To spread that message, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is looking to local social media influencers, paying a company to find a diverse group of them to spread the message about vaccines.

“Influencers have also had a rough year. There’s no new restaurants to talk about, there’s no new events to talk about,” said Molly Flemming, with OCCHD. “So we’re excited we can give money to people who need a little bit more financial push, then they get to share that message that helps us as well.”

OCCHD spent around $124,000 on the social media campaign with half of it going to the influencers.

So far, they say it’s working, driving hundreds and thousands of clicks to their websites.

They had another similar successful campaign asking people to stay home and safe for the holidays.