OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City have voted to unionize, making it the second unionized Apple store in the U.S.

The second unionization comes just months after an Apple store in Maryland unionized in June.

Fifty-six workers at the Penn Square Mall store in OKC, voted to be represented by The Communications Workers of America. 32 workers voted against it. According to the National Labor Relations Board, this was out of the approximately 95 eligible voters.

As of Friday, both parties have five business days to file objections to the election, or else the results will be certified, according to the Labor Board. If results are certified, the employer must begin bargaining with the union.

Apple told the Associated Press in a statement that they believe the open and collaborative relationships they have with their team members is the best way to offer a good experience for their customers, and their teams.

Apple also mentioned robust compensation and extraordinary benefits. Apple noted that since 2018, starting rates have increased by 45% in the U.S. and it made large improvements in other benefits like new educational and family support programs.