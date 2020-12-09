Oklahoma Aquarium celebrates holidays with decorations, Diving Santa

JENKS, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular attraction in Jenks is now prepared for the holiday season.

The Oklahoma Aquarium has decked their halls for the Christmas season through the end of the year.

Guests can also visit Diver Santa at the aquarium at the Polynesian Reef exhibit. Guests are welcome to take photos with the big man, but social distancing will be enforced while waiting in line.

Diver Santa will be available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

The organization is also partnering with the Salvation Army to distribute treats and other aquatic goodies to those in need. They are also hosting a toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots.

Through Dec. 13, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need at the aquarium.

“These past few months, we have been incredibly fortunate to stay safe and keep our doors open,” said Oklahoma Aquarium Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Leitch. “Our community has been a huge support, and we want to return that support by making this a special holiday season.”

