Oklahoma Aquarium giving scuba divers chance to swim with the sharks

JENKS, Okla. (KFOR) – Although it may remind you of something you would do off the coast of Australia, but a local aquarium says that you may soon have a chance to swim with sharks without ever leaving the state.

The Oklahoma Aquarium will reward one brave scuba diver with the chance to swim with 10 bull sharks.

For the third year in a row, the aquarium in Jenks will select one person to dive with the largest collection of bull sharks in the world.

Organizers say the winner will wear a 20-pound chain mail suit, and a GoPro to swim alongside scuba-certified aquarium staff.

The contest is part of ‘Sharklahoma,’ a month-long celebration of sharks. The Oklahoma Aquarium is the only aquarium in the Western Hemisphere where bull sharks can be seen.

Bull sharks are widely regarded as the ‘most dangerous’ shark in the world because they have the strongest bite force of any shark species and are responsible for a large proposition of shark bites every year.

All contest entrants must be certified scuba divers and must be 18-years-old or older.

The deadline for entry is Tuesday, June 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be chosen on July 7, and will receive an all-inclusive trip including transportation, hotel, and meal vouchers.

