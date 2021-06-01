Oklahoma Aquarium hosting contest to swim with bull sharks

JENKS, Okla. (KFOR) – If you have ever dreamed of swimming with sharks, a local aquarium is giving you the chance to dive with bull sharks.

The Oklahoma Aquarium is hosting its fourth annual contest to dive with bull sharks.

For the first time ever, the aquarium will choose a winner from Oklahoma and another from elsewhere in the 48 contiguous United States.

The winners will each wear a 20-pound chain mail suit and a GoPro to swim alongside scuba-certified aquarium staff.

The Oklahoma Aquarium has the only exhibit in the western hemisphere where bull sharks can be seen.

Bull sharks are one of the most unique shark species as well as one of the most notorious ocean predators. They are widely regarded as the “most dangerous” shark in the world because they have the strongest bite force of any shark species and are responsible for a large proportion of shark bites every year.

Those brave enough to swim with the sharks can enter the contest at okaquarium.org. All contest entrants must be 18 or older, scuba certified, and provide their certification number on the application.

The deadline for entry is Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. The winners will be announced Thursday, July 1.