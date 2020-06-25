Oklahoma Aquarium to host 4th of July event

JENKS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Aquarium is hosting a 4th of July event in hopes of bringing “some joy back to our community” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 4, at 6:30 p.m., guests can ride a mechanical bull shark, feed turtles and stingrays, take part in an aquatic virtual reality experience, and marvel at more than 10,000 aquatic creatures on exhibit.

The aquarium is located on the Arkansas River, giving a front-row view to the most vibrant fireworks display in the area. Visitors can enjoy cool exhibits, then head outside to watch the fireworks.

“Oklahomans have been through some challenging months,” says Kenny Alexopoulos, Chief Operating Officer of the Oklahoma Aquarium. “By hosting this event, we hope to bring some joy back to our community.”

In response to COVID-19, the aquarium has marked their floors at six-foot intervals to help guests monitor their own social distancing. Guests are not required to wear masks, but it is strongly encouraged. Several hand sanitizing stations are available to guests throughout the aquarium.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to Boomfest can visit okquarium.org.

Latest stories: