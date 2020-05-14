Oklahoma Aquarium to no longer require guests to reserve tickets ahead of visit

JENKS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Aquarium will no longer require guests to reserve tickets ahead of their visit.

Beginning Friday, guests may purchase their tickets at the ticket kiosk, and Oklahoma Aquarium members may visit at their leisure.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff will remain the utmost priority,” said officials with the aquarium.

Guests can expect the following precautions during their visit to the Oklahoma Aquarium:

The aquarium will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to allow guests to visit at their convenience. Guests are encouraged to visit the aquarium in the evenings if they feel more comfortable with smaller crowds.

Floors will remain marked six to eight feet apart. Aquarium staff will monitor the number of guests in the facility, but guests are asked to respect social distancing guidelines.

All exhibits will open, including the playground and coin-operated rides and games.

The turtle and stingray feed stands will open.

To encourage social distancing, feed shows will remain temporarily postponed.

Staff will continue to sanitize all surfaces for the cleanest environment.

Hand sanitizer will remain readily available throughout the facility.

If you’ve already purchased a ticket, then you may use the ticket at any time within a year’s purchase. If you have any questions, call Guest Services at 918-528-1502.