Oklahoma Aquarium to reopen, implement operational changes

JENKS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Aquarium is reopening this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, guests should expect operational changes.

On May 8, the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks will reopen and introduce a new exhibit, “Secret World of the Octopus,” an exhibit showcasing a giant Pacific octopus.

Officials with the aquarium say “the health and safety of our guests and staff remain our utmost priorities.”

Guests should expect the following changes:

Operational Changes:

New hours of operation. The Oklahoma Aquarium will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, with last tickets sold at 7:45 p.m. Expect your visit to last approximately one hour due to our new, guided pathway through the aquarium.

Only online ticket sales for 15 people to enter during timed slots every 15 minutes will be offered. Visit okaquarium.org to make a reservation.

Members, log in to your online account at okaquarium.org to make a reservation.

Re-admission will not be allowed, so guests may enter during their reserved time slots.

For the safety of guests and staff, we greatly appreciate the wearing of face masks when possible.

A safe path through the aquarium has been created to ensure social distancing.

Touch tanks will remain open during the day.

The following will remain temporarily closed:

Beaver and otter exhibits

Upper part of sea turtle exhibit

Coin-operated rides and games

Playground and indoor crawl-through spaces

Water fountains

Feed stands

Feed shows will be temporarily postponed.

Café and Gift Shop:

The café will be open with a limited menu.

The gift shop will be open, but strollers or wheelchairs will not be available for rent.