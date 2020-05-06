Oklahoma Aquarium to reopen, implement operational changes

JENKS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Aquarium is reopening this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, guests should expect operational changes.
On May 8, the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks will reopen and introduce a new exhibit, “Secret World of the Octopus,” an exhibit showcasing a giant Pacific octopus.
Officials with the aquarium say “the health and safety of our guests and staff remain our utmost priorities.”
Guests should expect the following changes:
Operational Changes:
- New hours of operation. The Oklahoma Aquarium will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, with last tickets sold at 7:45 p.m. Expect your visit to last approximately one hour due to our new, guided pathway through the aquarium.
- Only online ticket sales for 15 people to enter during timed slots every 15 minutes will be offered. Visit okaquarium.org to make a reservation.
- Members, log in to your online account at okaquarium.org to make a reservation.
- Re-admission will not be allowed, so guests may enter during their reserved time slots.
- For the safety of guests and staff, we greatly appreciate the wearing of face masks when possible.
- A safe path through the aquarium has been created to ensure social distancing.
- Touch tanks will remain open during the day.
The following will remain temporarily closed:
- Beaver and otter exhibits
- Upper part of sea turtle exhibit
- Coin-operated rides and games
- Playground and indoor crawl-through spaces
- Water fountains
- Feed stands
- Feed shows will be temporarily postponed.
Café and Gift Shop:
- The café will be open with a limited menu.
- The gift shop will be open, but strollers or wheelchairs will not be available for rent.