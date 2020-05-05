Oklahoma Army National Guard soldiers receive unique sendoff ahead of overseas deployment

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Soldiers with the Oklahoma Army National Guard received a unique sendoff over the weekend ahead of their overseas deployment.

Soldiers from Battery B, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, who are deploying in support of coalition operations in the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations, participated in the first virtual deployment ceremony conducted by the Oklahoma National Guard on May 3.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder

In replace of loud cheers and rounds of applause, soldiers saw thumbs up, tearful and smiling emojis, and streams on comments on the 45th Field Artillery Brigade and Oklahoma National Guard Facebook pages, where the ceremony was broadcast live.

The “Live Stream” allowed for about 200 family members and friends of the soldiers to virtually attend. The virtual ceremony was conducted as an alternative to an in person ceremony due to the threat of spreading COVID-19 to the deploying soldiers.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder

Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said this type of ceremony is just one example of how COVID-19 has changed the way we live.

“Now, we don’t know how long we are going to have to hold our breath. We don’t know how long it will be until we resume what we know as normal. I just want to tell you all to hang in there. As Americans, as Oklahomans, as soldiers, we have to succeed. The Army does not take a day off and you are evidence of that.”

Before flying overseas, the soldiers of Battery B will travel to Fort Bliss, Texas, to conduct mission critical training.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder

During the months leading up to their deployment, Cpt. Danny Barthel, commander of Battery B, said the unit is prepared and ready for the deployment.

“The unit is well prepared and excited for the opportunity to do their jobs overseas,” Barthel said. “We were able to do a lot during our pre-mobilization training. I have great officers, non-commissioned officers and enlisted, and they made the training seamless.”

Spc. Ashley Bruce-Sparrow, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) gunner with Battery B, said despite the Battery deploying while many Oklahoma Guardsmen are currently working the COVID-19 response, she said every person in the Guard has a unique role to play.

“I don’t think anything is more important than anything else,” Bruce-Sparrow said. “Everything has to come together in the end. One thing cannot be labeled more important than the other if you have to cohesively work together.”

She went on to say, “the National Guard is unique in that we have both a civilian and military role. As a field artillery unit, we are geared more toward the military role. In terms of mission sets, I think we are better postured towards the military side of it, but that does not mean we are not able to help where we can when we can on the civilian side.”

Battery B will train at Fort Bliss for a month before deploying overseas for nine months.