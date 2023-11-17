OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahoma families got a free turkey this morning, thanks to the Oklahoma Association for Justice’s annual Thanksgiving food distribution with Lawyers Fighting Hunger.

“It’s fantastic, it’s just the best thing I’ve ever been to,” said Ruby Deason.

Oklahoma Association for Justice’s annual Thanksgiving food distribution with Lawyers Fighting Hunger. Image KFOR.

2,000 free turkeys were given away at Southern Hills Baptist Church. KFOR talked to a few Oklahomans who got in line at 7 p.m. Thursday night for the event that started at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The tradition was started 14 years ago by Noble McIntrye.

“I knew there was a need. I didn’t really recognize at the time how big it was,” said McIntyre.

He said the need continues to grow.

“Last year we paid $1.19 a pound for turkey,” said McIntrye. “This year it’s $1.93. So, the folks that are right there on the edge trying to afford food, it’s even a bigger need.”

Skyrocketing food prices have taken a toll on Darlena Roberts, who waited in line for hours to get a turkey.

Oklahoma Association for Justice’s annual Thanksgiving food distribution with Lawyers Fighting Hunger. Image KFOR.

“It’s way higher now than it was, everything,” said Roberts. “I’ve got two little grandkids that I’m raising.”

Friday’s event was one of four giveaways happening throughout the state, according to McIntyre.

It’s an effort that lets Oklahoman’s like Christina Lindsay breathe a little easier this holiday season.

“When we seen it on your news station, we were out the door,” said Lindsay. “We didn’t think we’d have a turkey for Thanksgiving, you know. And if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have one… This is what brings kindness back to the city.”