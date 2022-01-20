Oklahoma attorney general asking OSHA to withdraw vaccine mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma attorney general has joined a coalition to ask the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw its COVID-19 mandate for large employers.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined 27 other attorneys general to ask the agency to follow the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to halt the vaccine mandate on large businesses.

Despite the ruling, O’Connor says OSHA has not withdrawn the emergency temporary standard, which would require vaccinations for millions of employers across the country.

“Last week, in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the states challenging the OSHA vaccine mandate,” said Attorney General John O’Connor. “Considering that ruling, I urge the Biden Administration to respect the Court’s decision and immediately withdraw its vaccine mandate for large employers.”

In the letter, the coalition says the current mandate is unlawful, adding that OSCHA was designed to address dangers employees face at work “not dangers that are no more prevalent at work than in society generally.”

The letter was led by Kentucky and co-signed by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.