Oklahoma attorney general coordinates efforts with US attorney to combat coronavirus fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders say they are teaming up with federal officials to investigate and prosecute con artists who are attempting to defraud Oklahomans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and U.S. Attorney Tim Downing announced a state-federal partnership that will combine resources to help with investigations.

“During times of crisis, we should all be taking action to help those in need, not exploiting our neighbors for personal financial gain,” Attorney General Hunter said. “However, it is an unfortunate reality that since the president’s emergency order, both of our offices have been inundated with calls about price gouging and scams related to the Coronavirus. We anticipate the situation worsening before it gets better. That is why U.S. Attorney Downing and I have decided to combine our efforts in order to expedite investigations that hold criminals accountable and keep Oklahomans safe. I appreciate his leadership and willingness to team up during this time.”

Officials say combining resources enables the agencies to work quickly to verify allegations to stop and punish criminals who are using the current crisis for personal profits.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit will work closely with U.S. Attorney Downing’s recently appointed Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator Brandon Hale. In this capacity, Hale serves as legal counsel for the Western District on matters relating to the Coronavirus.

“We will work with Attorney General Mike Hunter to vigorously pursue anyone trying to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic by cheating Oklahoma consumers, especially the State’s most vulnerable,” said U.S. Attorney Downing. “Our federal law enforcement team is actively collaborating and cooperating with the state’s top prosecution team in a concerted effort to stop the scams relating to coronavirus. We will use both our criminal statutes and resources to hold accountable to the fullest extent possible any fraudsters who engage in the commission of criminal activity during this time of crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Downing. “I am thankful to Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office for its critical efforts to inform the public and hold criminals accountable.”

Reports of fraud or price gouging can still be made to either the Attorney General’s Office or the federal government via the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline.

Contact OAG’s Consumer Protection Unit by calling (405) 521-2029, or by email at consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.