Oklahoma Attorney General drops attempted bribery charge against Gov. Stitt Cabinet member

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An attempted bribery charge has been dropped against a member of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet, who was accused of attempting to bribe members of the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

David Ostrowe, who is Stitt’s Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, was indicted in December for attempted bribery of an officer, a felony charge that could have sent him to prison for five years.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a motion in the District Court of Oklahoma County to dismiss the charge against Ostrowe.

David Ostrowe

Stitt issued the following statement Friday after the dismissal:

“I am relieved to hear that the charges have been dropped against David Ostrowe and look forward to seeing the name and reputation of a good man and loyal public servant restored. From the beginning, I have maintained my faith in the fairness of Oklahoma’s justice system and its presumption of innocence, and I am thankful the truth has been revealed.” GOV. KEVIN STITT

Hunter said in December that Ostrowe committed attempted bribery “by directing Oklahoma Tax Commissioners Steve Burrage and Charles Prater to waive the interest and penalties of JCG Futures, LLC, which were owed to the State of Oklahoma and if not compliant with this directive, appropriations to the Oklahoma Tax Commission would be withheld.”

JCG Futures is owned by former state senator Jason Smalley.

Ostrowe was alleged to have said that if the penalties and interests weren’t waived, “State Senator Roger Thompson would punish the Oklahoma Tax Commission.”

Smalley said in December that he had never met Ostrowe and didn’t know why he would commit such an act.

“I’ve never known him to threaten anybody, or initiate threats of that nature. I know for certain, listen, if you look at the total amount, $5,000 is what we’re talking about,” Smalley said in December. “That’s not a worthy amount of money to be threatening people over.”