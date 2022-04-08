OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor brought embezzlement charges against a contractor in Oklahoma County who allegedly did not complete projects after receiving money from his clients.

Michael Hanson, 42, is charged with nine counts of embezzlement and one count of pattern of criminal offense.

Oklahomans from several counties paid Hanson thousands of dollars for construction projects he never completed, according to AG Office officials.

Hanson allegedly used his company, Leaders Construction LLC, to solicit customers who needed concrete or fencing work. He later refused to complete the work or refund the money paid to him.

He allegedly stole a combined $87,031 from nine victims.

“When consumers hire and pay an individual or business to do work, they are entitled to have that work done well,” O’Connorn said. “My Consumer Protection Unit works diligently to hold contractors like Michael Hanson accountable for their fraudulent conduct. I will not tolerate those who try to swindle Oklahomans out of their hard-earned money.”

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Unit found fraud allegations against Hanson dating back to April 2021.

The Edmond Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Hanson was the subject of a KFOR ‘In Your Corner’ segment this past October.

O’Connor encourages consumers who believe they were defrauded by a contractor to file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895, or by submitting a complaint online through a PDF at the Oklahoma AG’s website.