OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor says he is giving law enforcement personnel in the state guidance on enforcing anti-abortion laws.

O’Connor provided the below guidance on how law authorities can respond to alleged violations of the state’s anti-abortion laws.

O’Connor is providing the guidance after major changes to abortion laws in the state and across the nation, including the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade with their Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, and Gov. Kevin Stitt signing multiple bills into law, criminalizing abortion.

A state trigger law criminalizing abortion went into effect in 1910, and was reactivated when the Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022.

A new state law that went into effect last week, making performing an abortion a felony that could lead to a doctor being sentenced to prison for 10 years or face a $100,000 fine.

A news release from O’Connor’s office also listed the following areas that do not fall under Oklahoma’s criminal and civil abortion laws:

Unintentional miscarriages;

Ectopic pregnancies and related treatments;

In vitro fertilization (IVF); or

Contraception, including Plan B.