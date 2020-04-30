Oklahoma Attorney General has new resource for unemployment fraud victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has developed a new resource that they say will help process unemployment fraud claims.

Attorney General Mike Hunter and his office are asking individuals or businesses that receive fraudulent claims go to the attorney general’s website and fill out a new claim form. The claim will be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agency, according to a news release from Hunter’s office.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) has seen an increase in fraudulent filings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunter said.

“After conferring with federal, state and local law enforcement authorities, our office has determined we are well positioned to help victims of unemployment fraud and the OESC, which has seen an inordinate amount of complaints,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Right now, thousands of Oklahomans have a legitimate need for the financial assistance offered by OESC. The hard working citizens of Oklahoma deserve access to these funds, not con artists around the world who are using this public health crisis as an opportunity to exploit our residents and businesses.

“I encourage those who believe they are victims of unemployment fraud, whether as an individual or business, to submit this form to our office, which will allow law enforcement to investigate. I am proud of our team at the Attorney General’s Office who are all stepping up and taking on additional duties during this difficult time.”

Fraudsters commit unemployment fraud by using names, addresses and other information to file for unemployment benefits intended for Okahomans, according to the news release.

If your identity or personal information has been used for fraud, contact the OESC at (405) 962-4602 or fraud@oesc.state.ok.us. Click here for more information on false claims and other resources related to unemployment for individuals and business owners.

Hunter and his office ask that fraud victims fill out the new claim form and submit it to the Attorney General’s Office so the claim can be investigated by law enforcement. The email address to submit the form will be live at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 30 at unemploymentcomplaint@oag.ok.gov.

Click here to access the new claim form.