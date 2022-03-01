OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined a multi-state coalition that opposes President Joe Biden’s proposed rule for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading the 25-state coalition.

O’Connor’s office claims Biden’s proposed rule would “prohibit liquefied natural gas (LNG) from being transported by rail car in the United States.”

The attorneys general who signed onto the coalition claim the proposal will adversely affect the economy, American energy and national security.

“It is time for President Biden to put America’s needs first,” O’Connor said. “We can and must be energy independent. The White House is sowing the seeds of a national security crisis that is totally avoidable. Plus, the administration’s attack on American energy is creating a financial burden for Oklahomans.”

PHMSA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that is responsible for “regulating and ensuring the safe and secure movement of hazardous materials to industry and consumers by all modes of transportation, including pipelines,” according to the PHMSA website.

The AGs cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an example of needing more energy independence.

“Natural gas is the primary energy source for electricity generation in the United States. Presently, 41% of the country’s electricity is generated from natural gas. Meanwhile, U.S. Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emissions have decreased by 11.65 percent and GHG emissions from electricity generation have decreased by 33.08 percent within same timeframe. The growth in U.S. gas production is a geopolitical and economic asset, contributing to our national and global energy security.”

The letter from Landry to Tristan Brown, acting administrator of PHMSA, is included below:

