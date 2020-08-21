Oklahoma attorney general praising court’s ruling on sex offender registry

DENVER, Colo. – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is praising a decision by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a lower court’s decision that declared Colorado’s sex offender registry “cruel and unusual.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation regularly posts a list of registered sex offenders online, including their names, pictures, addresses and descriptions. The registry can be accessed by anyone on the Internet.

In August of 2017, a federal judge ruled that the public registry is in violation of the U.S. Constitution. Federal Judge Richard Matsch said the public was given “the power to inflict punishments beyond those imposed through the court.”

After the ruling, Hunter led a brief urging the 10th Circuit to reverse the decision.

Hunter said although the ruling involved only one Colorado case, it has wide-ranging implications for access to sex offender registries nationwide if upheld.

“This ruling undermines the rights of victims and survivors of sex crimes, who must forever endure the trauma caused by horrific acts,” Attorney General Hunter said. “It also obstructs citizen access to public information on sex offenders in their communities and threatens public safety. Registry systems are one of the most cost-effective ways to protect the public while reintroducing sex offenders into society. Parents and victims have the right to know. My attorneys general colleagues in the 10th circuit and I believe the court was wrong to second-guess this policy and the judgement should be reversed.”

On Thursday, the 10th Circuit overturned the lower court’s decision, saying the information should be accessible to the public.

“Today’s ruling is a major victory for public safety advocates,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Sex offenders are violent, and are statistically speaking, some of the most likely to reoffend. Online sex offender registries allow the public to know who among them is a child predator or has been convicted of rape. To hide this information in order to make individuals convicted of these crimes feel more comfortable is utterly irresponsible. Anyone advocating for this position should talk to victims and survivors of these types of crimes, who will forever remain scarred by these horrific acts, to find out why the registry systems are important.”

