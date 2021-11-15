Oklahoma attorney general supports efforts to stop robocallers from misusing phone numbers

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined several other attorneys general in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission to discuss robocallers.

The letter supports the FCC’s efforts to reduce illegal robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers in order to stop scams.

“Illegal robocalls are not only a nuisance but can also lead to Oklahomans falling victim to fraud and scams. I’m proud to join this coalition of attorneys general to urge the FCC to take action to prevent and investigate illegal robocalls,” said Attorney General John O’Connor.

Earlier this year, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN – caller ID authentication technology to combat spoofing by ensuring that telephone calls originate from verified numbers. Because the technology prevents robocallers from spoofing phone numbers, scam robocalls have dropped by 29 percent since June as the phone industry continues to put STIR/SHAKEN into effect.

However, officials say robocallers are evading caller ID authentication by purchasing access to legitimate phone numbers to conceal their identities.

The FCC has proposed a way to implement a more thorough application, review, and monitoring process for phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers and to require the companies to verify identities.

Attorney General O’Connor is joined in sending this comment letter by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.