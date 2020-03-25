Oklahoma Attorney General warns of fake at-home test kits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders are warning Oklahomans about scam artists who might be trying to make money off of people’s fears regarding the novel coronavirus.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a consumer alert after receiving reports of individuals attempting to sell at-home test kits for the coronavirus.

“There are currently no credible test kits on the market for the Coronavirus that someone can administer in their home,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Additionally, no health care provider, or other individual credentialed to administer tests for the virus, will call and offer to test people at random. Oklahomans need to be on notice that this fraud is happening in our state, and it will likely become even more prevalent in the coming days. Never purchase these tests, and report the individuals trying to sell them to my office or a local law enforcement authority.”

So far, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit has received over 130 complaints in relation to COVID-19 since the national emergency was declared earlier this month.

If Oklahomans believe they may have contracted COVID-19, they should stay home and follow these steps provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health:

Call your doctor: Before seeking care, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

Seek medical attention: Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing);

Wear a face mask when sick: Put on a face mask before you enter the facility if available. These steps will help the healthcare provider’s office to keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected or exposed; and

Alert health department: Ask your healthcare provider to call the local or state health department. Persons who are placed under active monitoring or facilitated self-monitoring should follow instructions provided by their local health department or occupational health professionals, as appropriate.