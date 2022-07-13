BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee was placed on leave after she was arrested.

Courtney Jordan. Mugshot from Broken Arrow police.

Courtney Jordan, the Assistant Solicitor General & Tribal Liaison for the Oklahoma Attorney General, was involved in several crashes and a short police pursuit on Tuesday, according to Broken Arrow police.

The Attorney General’s Office said Jordan is on administrative leave while they gather more information about the incident.

The AG’s office issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is in contact with the Broken Arrow Police Department regarding an incident that occurred Tuesday, July 12th. Courtney Jordan is currently on administrative leave while our office gathers more information. Ms. Jordan has been with the Attorney General’s office for three months. Attorney General O’Connor is thankful no one was seriously hurt and grateful to the Broken Arrow Police Department for their response and handling of the situation.” Rachel Roberts, Director of Communications, Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office