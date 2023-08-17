CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A multi-county grand jury has indicted an Ardmore-based attorney after he allegedly filed false or forged documents for a drug case.

According to District Attorney Greg Mashburn, Jason May faces a charge of Offering False or Forged Instruments for Recordation.

In 2019, the Ardmore Police Department conducted a traffic stop where they seized

approximately $370,000 in drug money.

The driver of the vehicle was charged, and May entered his appearance on the criminal case and the civil forfeiture cases, according to the DA.

“Throughout the investigation, evidence was uncovered that led law enforcement to believe that Mr. May filed false or forged documents,” said Mashburn. “Our prosecutors presented the case to the Grand Jury where they indicted Mr. May for filing false or forged documents.”

The charge will be filed in the Carter County District Court.