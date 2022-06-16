OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma attorneys are facing charges related to illegal medical marijuana operations in the state.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed charges consistent with a multi-county grand jury indictment against 56-year-old Logan Jones and 41-year-old Eric Brown.

“Let these charges send a loud and clear message to anyone engaging in criminal operations in Oklahoma – your actions will not go unnoticed,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “My office is committed to eradicating these illegal operators and will continue to hold those facilitating illegal marijuana operations accountable. I am grateful for the excellent investigative work by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and their dedication to dismantling criminal organizations.”

The investigation into Jones Brown Law Firm alleged that Jones and Brown directed medical marijuana businesses to sign consulting agreements with Jones Brown employees, who would act as ghost owners for the company.

The consulting agreements stated that the client would pay $3,000 per license per year for the law firm to provide a consultant to serve as an Oklahoma resident so the client could get their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana License.

“I am extremely grateful to Attorney General John O’Connor, his staff, and the multi-county grand jury for targeting those who created fraudulent business structures and enlisted ‘ghost owners’ allowing criminal organizations to unlawfully obtain a marijuana license,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson. “My agency has worked tirelessly to investigate these criminal organizations that hide behind their license while moving literally tons of marijuana onto the illicit market. They also are responsible for collateral crimes including money laundering and human trafficking.”

During the investigation, OBN agents searched Dao K 88 LLC in Garvin County, Evergreen Cannabis LLC in Major County, and Tianz LLC in Mayes County.

In all, 20,218 marijuana plants were seized during the search warrants.

Investigators allege that the Jones Brown Law Firm submitted documents to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and to OBN, asserting 75% ownership as an Oklahoma resident and 25% as a non-Oklahoma resident.

Based off of evidence, the claims were fraudulently submitted to the state agencies to obtain licenses.

Investigators soon learned that approximately 400 marijuana grows in the state of Oklahoma listed Jones Brown Law Firm employees as 75% owners.

Jones and Brown are each charged with one count of conspiracy to cultivate a controlled dangerous substance, six counts of offering false or forged instruments for recordation, three counts of cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance, and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.