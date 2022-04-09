Warning: This article contains information about alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities arrested the suspect whom they say committed lewd acts against a young child he attempted to kidnap from a Mustang neighborhood in March.

Alan Montana Anderson-Himes, 22, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and lewd acts with a child under 16, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

Alan Montana Anderson-Himes

Anderson-Himes allegedly drove into a neighborhood on West Elder Drive between 5-5:30 on March 23, stopped his vehicle and made contact with one of two young children playing in the front yard of a home.

He allegedly forced the child to touch his genitals while also attempting to abduct the child.

The child got away from Anderson-Himes. The suspect then drove off, according to OSBI.

The FBI assisted OSBI and the Mustang Police Department with the investigation.

Anderson-Himes was booked into the Canadian County Detention Center and is awaiting arraignment.