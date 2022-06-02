TAFT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified a ninth victim from a deadly shooting during a Memorial Day festival in Taft.

One woman was killed and eight people were injured in the shooting.

The latest victim, described as a 19-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital. She is listed as stable, according to OSBI officials.

The outdoor festival was held Sunday in Taft’s Old City Square; around 1,500 people were in attendance.

Witnesses told police an argument started just after midnight and shots were fired.

Multiple suspects were involved and multiple weapons were used in the shooting, according to OSBI officials.

Sharika Bowler, 39, was killed in the shooting. The injured victims’ ages range from nine to 56 years old.

A suspect in the deadly shooting, Skyler Buckner, 26, turned himself in at the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Skyler Buckner via Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office

An arrest warrant was issued for Bucker for suspicion of first-degree murder. Charges will be filed when Buckner is arraigned, according to OSBI officials.

Anyone who was at the event, particularly anyone with cell phone video around the time of the shooting, is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.