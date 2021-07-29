Oklahoma authorities identify body found in shallow grave behind Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police have now identified the man who was discovered inside a shallow grave behind a Bethany home back in June.

“The medical examiner’s office came back with an identity of the deceased, which he’s been identified as 43-year-old Clifton Taylor,” Lt. Angelo Orefice with Bethany PD told News 4 on Thursday.

Orefice is talking about an investigation that started back on June 7th when Taylor’s body was discovered inside a shallow grave behind a Bethany home.

Clifton’s sister-in-law, Holly Taylor, contacted KFOR a few days later. She believed the body belonged to Clifton because he had been missing for several weeks.

“We are still waiting to find out how my brother-in-law passed, what his cause of death was,” she said on Thursday.

Because there is still no cause of death from the medical examiner, police are still considering it a suspicious death.

However, the Taylors strongly believe another family member killed Clifton and buried him in the grave.

“Pat had found in his cleaning a lawnmower blade that had duct tape wrapped around one end, so he thought, it was like a handle. He thought maybe this was the murder weapon,” Taylor said.

Taylor said they gave the blade to police and while the detectives won’t tell them what it is, she said they do have a murder weapon and are building their case against that family member who they believe killed Clifton.

Police cannot confirm any of that information to News 4 at this time.

On June 15, Holly Taylor told News 4 detectives confirmed the identity of the body as Clifton and police found more remains on the property during the investigation.

“They went back into the backyard and back into the fire pit and did some more digging and found some more remains,” Taylor said.

For now, the family grieves.

“We did have a service but of course, we didn’t have a body. But it did help with the brothers to be able to have a little bit of closure,” Taylor said. “We’re just still in this limbo. It’s been very hard on the brothers, certainly my husband.”