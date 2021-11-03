Oklahoma authorities investigate after woman found murdered in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a woman was found dead near Commerce.

On Nov. 1, the Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office requested assistance with a homicide after finding 47-year-old Toni Moran dead just three miles north of Commerce.

The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.



No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.