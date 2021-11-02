Oklahoma authorities issue Amber Alert for missing 5-year-old Ada girl

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
photo of amber alert subject, Shashone Johnson

Shashone Johnson. Photo courtesy of missingkids.org.

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ada Police Department is searching for a missing 5-year-old girl last seen with her father Monday, Nov. 1.

Officials say Shashone Johnson was picked up from her biological mother’s house Monday by her father, 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson.

Authorities say Johnson made statements about needing to protect his daughter and drove off in a cream 2012 Ford Escape with Seminole Nation license plate ’01S573.’

Shashone was last seen in a tie dye hoodie, jeans with a hole in the left knee, a pink jacket and blue socks.

Officials say suspect used an EBT card at the Love’s Travel Stop in Madill around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Jeremy could be headed to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and has a history of mental illness and substance abuse, according to authorities.

If you see Shashone or Johnson, or have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Ada Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

