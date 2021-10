JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an escaped inmate.

Authorities say 33-year-old Shawn Michael Baumgardner is a white male, 6’1″, 242 lbs, with blue eyes and balding/blonde hair.

Do not approach Baumgardner if seen, as authorities warn he is considered armed and dangerous.

His last known address is in Kingston, Oklahoma.

Call 911 if spotted.