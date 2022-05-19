MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect who escaped custody early Thursday morning.

According to The Davis News, Ryan Christopher Dill escaped custody as he was being booked into the Murray County Jail around 2:30 – 3 a.m. Thursday.

Dill is described as a Native American male, standing 5’6” and weighing about 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, red/tan pants, black shoes and in handcuffs.

Ryan Christopher Dill
Sheriff Darin Rogers told The David News the public should remain cautious.

Call 911 if you see Dill or 580-622-3918 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.

