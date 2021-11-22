Oklahoma authorities seize over 74 pounds of drugs in Grady County operation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma agencies teamed up to get dozens of pounds of drugs off the streets in a recent Grady County operation.

In September 2021, Grady County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, and the Oklahoma City District Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) worked in the Chickasha area to stop the distribution of counterfeit pharmaceuticals laced with fentanyl. 

Courtesy of the Grady County Sheriff’s Office

This resulted in the arrest of 21 people on various charges, the seizure of 51 pounds of fentanyl laced tablets, 11 pounds of Ecstasy tablets, a half-pound of heroin, 12 pounds of illicitly produced marijuana, nearly a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, and $23,000.00 in seized cash and vehicles.

Authorities say the effort is ongoing and additional arrests and seizures are anticipated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter