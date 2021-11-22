Oklahoma authorities seize over 74 pounds of drugs in Grady County operation

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma agencies teamed up to get dozens of pounds of drugs off the streets in a recent Grady County operation.

In September 2021, Grady County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, and the Oklahoma City District Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) worked in the Chickasha area to stop the distribution of counterfeit pharmaceuticals laced with fentanyl.







Courtesy of the Grady County Sheriff’s Office

This resulted in the arrest of 21 people on various charges, the seizure of 51 pounds of fentanyl laced tablets, 11 pounds of Ecstasy tablets, a half-pound of heroin, 12 pounds of illicitly produced marijuana, nearly a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, and $23,000.00 in seized cash and vehicles.

Authorities say the effort is ongoing and additional arrests and seizures are anticipated.