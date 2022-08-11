BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man’s suspicious disappearance.

Bartlesville police and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents want to speak with 18-year-old Bailey Whitney about 22-year-old Devin Viles.

Bailey Whitney, image from OSBI

Viles was last seen on July 11 in Tulsa. His disappearance is considered suspicious.

He is described as 5’8” tall, 130 pounds and as having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Nike ball cap, white shoes and a black and white lanyard.

Whitney, who is pictured above, is described as 5’7” tall, 130 pounds and as having black hair and brown eyes.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Whitney or Viles, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” OSBI officials said.