WASHINGTON D.C. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Center for the Book , part of the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, has selected one children’s book and one adult book to represent the state at the 2022 National Book Festival in September.

This year’s festival takes place in Washington D.C. on Saturday, September 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Three Oklahoma authors have been chosen to sign copies of their books at the Festival’s Oklahoma Booth.

Author of Run, Little Chaski! Mariana Llanos and coeditors of This Land is Herland Sara Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin will be in attendance.

Author of “Run, Little Chaski!” Mariana Llanos. Image from Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

Cover of “Run, Little Chaski!” Image from Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

Coeditors of This Land is Herland Sara Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin. Image from Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

Both reads will be part of the National Center for the Book’s “Great Reads from Great Places” program.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight Oklahoma authors as well as books about our great state,” said Oklahoma Center for the Book Executive Director Connie Armstrong. “The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Books Bring Us Together,’ and people from all over the country and beyond will gather to celebrate reading, literacy, authors, and the book community.”