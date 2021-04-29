Oklahoma auto repair shops, insurance companies see uptick in reports of shattered windshields, windows after hail storm

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After the hail storm on Wednesday, auto repair shops and insurance companies are busy with people reporting shattered windshields and windows.

“I thought, ‘oh this is a tornado,'” Joan Cole, who has windshield damage, said. “Last night was very scary.”

“Both mine and fiancé’s back windshields were completely shattered. This will be fun,” Charles Outlaw, who has windshield damage, said sarcastically.

Bobby Ingram, the owner of Wise Guys Auto Glass, says last night, he answered the phone until 2 a.m. with people looking for repairs.

He says on a normal day, he might have ten cars in the shop, but now he has over 150 on the waiting list.

“It’s going to be rough to get everybody done,” he said.

He also hopes the supply of glass will be able to keep up. Other metro glass stores say they’ve seen a slight slowdown of supply during the pandemic.

“We were having a little problem getting glass and now it’s going to be a big demand to get glass right now, so hopefully our suppliers can keep up,” Ingram said.

Insurance companies are seeing an uptick in claims and are staffing up.

One carrier saw about 250 claims Thursday morning, but Russ Iden, VP Insurance at AAA Oklahoma, says that’s just skimming the surface.

He says if you have damage, document everything.

“It’s always best to record all this for posterity. You got date, you got time, you’ve got a clear example of where you can see the windshield was damaged,” he said.

If you don’t want to wait on the phone, see if your insurance company has online forms.

“Follow the steps your carrier outlines for you, most cases, you want to report the claim as soon as possible,” Iden said.

He also says people should take care of damage that is pressing.

“If they have a broken window where it’s clear and if it’s raining, they do have a responsibility to try to stop that damage from getting worse,” he said.

For many, it’s just a waiting game to get their cars repaired.

“Hopefully that won’t be very long,” Cole said.