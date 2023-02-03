OKLAHOMA CITY, (KFOR) – Communities across Oklahoma are set to receive more than $23 million dollars of federal grant money to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program (SS4A).

The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments will use its $200,000 award to create a Central Oklahoma Regional Safety Action for the Oklahoma City metro area.

“Between 2016 and 2020, we had about 650 fatalities in our metro area of folks driving around and at that same period of time we had about 160 people die from bike and pedestrian accidents,” said Deputy Director John Sharp.

The Caddo Nation of Oklahoma received $389,649 to develop a Safe Streets and Roads Action Plan.

Photo courtesy: Association of Central Oklahoma Governments' coverage area

“This is all about decreasing accidents and deaths that occur on roads and providing the adequate training all about safety,” said Caddo Nation Chairman Bobby Gonzalez. “There’s more need related to infrastructure in Indian Country than there is money.”

Other SS4A awards included $200,000 to the City of Guthrie for their Safety Action Plan Project, $291,700.50 to the Grand Gateway Department of Economic and Community Development for the Mayes County.

Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, and $800,000 to the City of Oklahoma City for their Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

Also, the Indian Nations Council of Governments won $21,200,000. They’re partnering with Tulsa County, Wagoner County, the City of Tulsa, the City of Broken Arrow, the City of Jenks, and the City of Owasso to take a systemic approach to improving safety with low-cost, high-impact rural and urban projects across the region.In total, SS4A granted over $800 million for 510 communities across the United States.