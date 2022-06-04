MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A baby boy died Friday after he was run over by a vehicle in Marshall County on Friday.

The 1-year-old boy died at Alliance Health of Madill, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP officials were called to Back Street, near Fire House Road, about seven miles south of Kingston.

Troopers learned that a 2006 Chevy Silverado backed out of a private driveway onto Back Street at around 7:29 p.m. The vehicle began moving forward and struck the one year old, according to OHP officials.

The baby was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The driver’s condition was “apparently normal,” officials said.

No further details were released.

The deadly accident remains under investigation.