BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is on a mission to save their baby girl’s life, but they need your help.

Diagnosed with a rare condition, they’re hopeful to find a donor to give her a chance of survival.

Dotty Erway was born July 26, 2022.

“She’s so wonderful,” said Bekah Erway, Dotty’s mom. “She’s not sickly or anything. She’s the most precious little baby.

This tiny warrior is facing a big battle.

Dotty has severe combined immunodeficiency, also known as “SCID.”

“It basically just renders her immune system completely helpless,” said Alex Erway, Dotty’s dad. “She has no T or B cells to fight off infection or virus so even a cold or a minor infection that usually would be treatable or she could just get over could prove to be life-threatening to her.”

Dotty has spent her whole life isolated at home.

“Her brother and sister have never been able to hold her and we can’t just hang out in the living room as a family,” Bekah said.

The only treatment for SCID is a bone marrow transplant.

“It’s hard,” said Alex. “A lot of days are harder than others because without a donor, she statistically has a year to two years, which is pretty optimistic.”

Dotty’s parents, Bekah and Alex, along with her siblings, are not a match and there are no matches on the donor registry.

“Not having a donor, it just feels like we’re trying to make the best of her life every single day,” Bekah said.

The family is clinging to hope and every memory they get the chance to make.

You can text “DottysDonor” to 61474 to order a testing kit to see if you’re a match. All it takes is a simple cheek swab.

The Erways are also hosting a donor drive event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Bethany. You can get tested there.