Oklahoma babysitter arrested, charged with abusing 7-month-old

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 28-year-old babysitter has been arrested in connection with the abuse of a 7-month-old child.

On June 18, the Harper County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with a child abuse investigation.

That day, the 7-month-old victim was taken to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where the child was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Fortunately, the baby survived and has recovered.

Investigators learned that the victim suffered injuries while in the care of a babysitter, 28-year-old Candice Vazquez.

Vazquez was arrested on two charges of child abuse by injury and one charge of child neglect.

