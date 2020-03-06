Oklahoma bagpipe team travels to Scotland for world competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - It's one of the most recognizable sounds: the bagpipes.

One group in Oklahoma plays the bagpipes so well they're traveling to compete in Glasgow, Scotland.

They're called the Oklahoma Fire Pipes and Drums.

"It's going to be the first time ever, that a pipe band from Oklahoma has gone and represented the state," said active firefighter and band member John Fairless.

The 10-year-old band is made up of retired and active firefighters, and friends of service members.

From Guthrie to Fort Still, the group road trips at least once a week to perfect their sound.

"You have to have a lot of hot wind!" Fairless laughed. "You gotta be full of air!"

They started the band to honor the hundreds of fire departments around our state.

At 13 members strong they play at a wide variety of events like parades, community events, and service/line-of-duty funerals.

"That's the thing about the bagpipe, you can go in and play something that you're clapping your hands, stomping your foot, and then 30 seconds later we've brought you to your knees and you're in tears," said band leader John Imes.

Playing the pipes looks fun, and it is, but it's also pretty serious.

About three years ago, they started to compete.

Imes says they place first or second every time.

Sometimes, even joining with a larger group in North Texas.

“We do have fun, and it’s a great group of guys to be with; a great group of friends and it’s an awesome brotherhood to be a part of,” said Fairless.

Playing the bagpipes isn't easy.

They practice all over, and a lot of times it's at the Oklahoma Firefighters Museum.

“You’re blowing every breath you have into that bag to keep it full. You’re playing the melody, you’re trying to keep four reeds going at once, it's pretty tricky,” said Fairless.

The group has a good time together and laughs a lot, but aside from all of that, the group is competitive.

They've made it to the 2020 World Competition in Scotland.

Imes says for the first time in history, a group from Oklahoma will be represented on this world stage.

“The next step is, well, we wanna hit the big one. Glasgow is the world competition for pipe bands, it’s the largest competition in the world,” said Imes.

Which means in a few short months, they'll travel across the world to compete against thousands.

They're trying to prove that this small group from Oklahoma has got some serious skills.

“They had a really serious drive. They really wanted to excel at what they’re doing, not only personally, but to represent their community, their stations” said Imes.

The Oklahoma Fire Pipes and Drums will compete in grade level 4-B.

To make it to the finals, they have to place in the top 12 of their category.

They will be playing a variety of times before they leave for their trip:

March 14, at Scissortail Park at 2 p.m. (right after the St. Patrick's Day parade)

March 14, at the Angry Scottsman & Jones Assembly

March 19, at Roughtail, 320 W Memorial, OKC, at 4 p.m.

All performances are open to the public.

You can donate to help get them to Glasgow here.