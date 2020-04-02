Oklahoma banks asking for patience as Paycheck Protection Program launches

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic affects businesses and communities across the state, Oklahoma banks are working to make sure they can help out as much as possible.

The federal government recently announced the Paycheck Protection Program, which is supposed to launch on Friday, April 3.

However, banking officials ask for patience from the public as the program begins, adding that they still need guidance from the federal government to move forward with the loans.

“Information on the (PPP) seems to change minute-by-minute as we prepare for its launch on Friday,” OBA President and CEO Roger Beverage said. “While banks are ready to start helping, it’s frustrating the businesses we want to help with the Program are made to wait while guidance is still being written.”

The Oklahoma Banking Association recommends the following five things that businesses can do right now:

1: Talk to your lender, if you haven’t already.

If you are experiencing or expect to experience cash flow problems, contacting your lender is the critical first step.

2: Plan for the next 3-6 months, if you haven’t already.

Many businesses we’ve heard from have sufficient funds or access to capital for the first 2-3 months. However, we don’t know how long the pandemic will last, so look ahead, both in terms of a potential lengthening of the pandemic and also in how you will handle recovery and re-opening of the business if you are currently closed.

3: Be ready to produce required information quickly to help your lender with your application.

All loan programs still require some information in order for the lender to underwrite the loan, including the ones created through the CARES Act. Be ready to produce required documentation quickly to help your lender with your application.

4: Don’t panic and draw on lines of credit unnecessarily.

There is plenty of liquidity in the system (unlike the financial crisis in 2008) so don’t panic and draw on lines of credit unnecessarily. Just like we are encouraging consumers to keep excess cash in insured financial institutions, keep the lines of credit intact until you absolutely need to access them. There may be costs associated with accessing those funds and if you don’t need to incur the added expense, don’t.

5: Have patience.

The banking industry wants to help you through these unprecedented times, but not all programs are in place yet, and even when they are, technology can cause hiccups or delays (e.g. systems crashing).