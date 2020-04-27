Oklahoma Beer Alliance releases guidance for brewers, liquor stores

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state leaders work to reopen businesses across Oklahoma, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission has extended temporary emergency authorizations for restaurants, liquor stores, and wineries.

Last month, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission temporarily removed restrictions on alcohol delivery to people 21 years old and older until April 17.

Now, officials say they have decided to extend the temporary emergency authorizations last month. Those temporary approvals include curbside sales and home delivery of certain alcoholic products.

The commission says the order remains in effect until May 15.

“It is clear to me these emergency measures are playing an important part in slowing the spread of COVID-19, as well as mitigating the financial impact on these businesses,” said Joe Forrest, Chairman of the Oklahoma ABLE Commission.

The Oklahoma Beer Alliance has compiled a list of the latest guidance by the ABLE Commission for restaurant, brewer, winery, and liquor store licensees.

The following guidance has been extended through May 15:

Liquor stores may deliver alcoholic beverages to consumers age 21 and over.

Small brewers and small-farm wineries may deliver alcoholic beverages they produced in sealed original containers to consumers 21 and over.

Restaurants, bars, and clubs with alcoholic beverage licenses may deliver original sealed packages of only beer and wine to consumers 21 and over.

On-premise beer, wine, mixed beverage and caterer/mixed beverage licensees that are primarily Type-2 restaurants, where persons under 21 are allowed to enter, may sell closed original packages of beer and wine in conjunction with curbside pick-up and drive-thru food sales.

Grocery and convenience stores holding retail licenses may deliver closed containers of beer or wine to consumers age 21 and over.

Licensed beer distributors, small brewers may accept the return of original unopened packages of beer products by licensees that will expire or fall outside the manufacturer’s recommended use date during the period of mandated COVID-19 related closure.

Officials say third-party vendors like DoorDash and UberEats are not authorized to make alcohol deliveries.

“The coronavirus pandemic has upended daily life and created a new reality, at least in the short term,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “Many Oklahoma consumers are looking for ways to keep some normalcy to their lives, and businesses are looking for ways to maintain sales. The mission of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance is to enable Oklahomans to choose the highest quality products without compromise, as well as promote responsible consumption, so we applaud the quick efforts of leadership in our state to adapt to this quickly changing situation.”